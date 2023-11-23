Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss development of economic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan and Hungary discussed the development of economic relations, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

"During our meeting with Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, we highlighted the positive dynamics in Azerbaijan-Hungary economic relations and the successful implementation of joint initiatives across various sectors of the economy. Emphasizing the significance of topics addressed during the 18th session of the SPECA Governing Council, we underscored their role in furthering cooperation between our nations," the publication says.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.