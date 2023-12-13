New target set for global emissions reduction - Ursula von der Leyen talks COP28 outcome

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. A new target of43 percent has been set for emissions reduction goal globally, European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, Trend reports.

"I welcome the successful conclusion of the COP28 UN Climate Conference and the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement. It is good news for the whole world that we now have a multilateral agreement to accelerate emission reductions towards net zero by 2050, with urgent action in this critical decade. This includes an agreement by all parties to transition away from fossil fuels. We have agreed on reducing global emissions by 43 percent by 2030, in line with the best available science, to keep 1.5 Celsius within reach. This will keep us on track with the goals of the Paris Agreement, and speed up the transition to a cleaner and healthier economy," she said.

Ursula von der Leyen further added that 2023 has been the hottest year on record.

"Parts of Southern Europe have reached almost 30 degrees Celsius again this week, in the middle of December, and we are not alone in facing such extreme weather. Climate adaptation is becoming increasingly important. That is why the European Union is also standing in solidarity and working in partnership with countries all around the globe. We are dedicating record amounts of money to international climate finance, including adaptation finance. The European Union has also helped to operationalise a new loss and damage fund at COP28, and with our Member States we have contributed over two thirds of the initial funding pledges," she noted.