Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 65.9770 manat, or $38.81 (1.94 percent), this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 56.6406 manat, or $33.32 (1.63 percent), and amounted to 3,410.1575 manat ($2,005.97) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold December 4 3,544.6785 ($2,085.10) December 11 3,395.2740 ($1,997.22) December 5 3,455.3775 ($2,032.57) December 12 3,376.4040 ($1,986.12) December 6 3,436.5670 ($2,021.51) December 13 3,364.5805 ($1,979.16) December 7 3,444.0725 ($2,025.92) December 14 3,453.2780 ($2,031.34) December 8 3,453.2950 ($2,031.35) December 15 3,461.2510 ($2,036.03) Average weekly 3,466.7981 ($2,039.29) Average weekly 3,410.1575 ($2,005.97)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 1.9796 manat, or $1.16 (5.07 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.6177 manat ($23.30), which is 4.37 percent, or 1.8096 manat ($1.06) less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver December 4 43.2659 ($25.45) December 11 39.0244 ($22.96) December 5 41.7265 ($24.54) December 12 38.9751 ($22.93) December 6 41.1681 ($24.22) December 13 38.5586 ($22.68) December 7 40.4790 ($23.81) December 14 40.5263 ($23.84) December 8 40.4967 ($23.82) December 15 41.0040 ($24.12) Average weekly 41.4272 ($24.37) Average weekly 39.6177 ($23.30)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 71.6040 manat ($42.12), or 4.59 percent this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 36.5942 manat or $21.53 (2.36 percent) to 1,587.7014 manat ($933.94) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum December 4 1,587.9360 ($934,08) December 11 1,561.2970 ($918.41) December 5 1,559.6905 ($917,46) December 12 1,559.6310 ($917.43) December 6 1,536.2560 ($903,68) December 13 1,585.0715 ($932.39) December 7 1,514.1135 ($890,65) December 14 1,599.6065 ($940.94) December 8 1,557.5400 ($916,20) December 15 1,632.9010 ($960.53) Average weekly 1,551.1072 ($912,42) Average weekly 1,587.7014 ($933.94)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 260.7375 manat ($153.37), or 16.34 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 2.56 percent, or 42.1124 manat ($24.77) compared to last week, amounting to 1,690.0941 manat ($994.17).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium December 4 1,700.0850 ($1,000.05) December 11 1,595.3650 ($938.45) December 5 1,665.3625 ($979,62) December 12 1,644.0530 ($967.09) December 6 1,602.5050 ($942,65) December 13 1,663.9600 ($978.80) December 7 1,605.5735 ($944,45) December 14 1,690.9900 ($994.70) December 8 1,666.3825 ($980,22) December 15 1,856.1025 ($1,091.82) Average weekly 1,647.9817 ($969,40) Average weekly 1,690.0941 ($994.17)

