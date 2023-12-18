Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Revenues to state budget of Azerbaijan through customs grow

Economy Materials 18 December 2023 10:06 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan through customs line increased by 12.4 percent and reached 5.7 billion manat ($3.3 billion) from January through November 2023, Trend reports.

The data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC) shows that revenues from customs duties amounted to 1.4 billion manat or $823.5 million (18.6 percent more year-on-year), value added tax (VAT) revenues amounted to 3.9 billion manat or $2.2 billion (9.8 percent more), excise tax revenues amounted to 205.9 million manat or $121.1 million (37.4 percent more) and road tax revenues amounted to 39.2 million manat or $23 million (31.5 percent less).

In addition, the State Customs Committee's contributions to the national budget of Azerbaijan increased from 2021 to 2022 by 30.21 percent, or 5.6 billion manat ($3.2 billion).

Moreover, the SCC fulfilled the forecast for state budget revenues by 111.29 percent in 2021. The amount transferred to the state budget amounted to 440.4 million manat ($259.1 million).

In general, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan transferred 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) to the state budget in 2021, which is 10.3 percent more than in 2020.

