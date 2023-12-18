Revenues to state budget of Azerbaijan through customs grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan through customs line increased by 12.4 percent and reached 5.7 billion manat ($3.3 billion) from January through November 2023, Trend reports.

The data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC) shows that revenues from customs duties amounted to 1.4 billion manat or $823.5 million (18.6 percent more year-on-year), value added tax (VAT) revenues amounted to 3.9 billion manat or $2.2 billion (9.8 percent more), excise tax revenues amounted to 205.9 million manat or $121.1 million (37.4 percent more) and road tax revenues amounted to 39.2 million manat or $23 million (31.5 percent less).

In addition, the State Customs Committee's contributions to the national budget of Azerbaijan increased from 2021 to 2022 by 30.21 percent, or 5.6 billion manat ($3.2 billion).

Moreover, the SCC fulfilled the forecast for state budget revenues by 111.29 percent in 2021. The amount transferred to the state budget amounted to 440.4 million manat ($259.1 million).

In general, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan transferred 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) to the state budget in 2021, which is 10.3 percent more than in 2020.