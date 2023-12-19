State reserves' wherefores in Azerbaijan defined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The purpose of state reserves is being defined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was reflected in the draft law "On State Reserves" (first reading), which was submitted for discussion at the session of Milli Majlis (Parliament) today, December 19.

According to the bill, the purpose of state reserves is as follows:

• ensuring the supply of strategically critical products remains stable;

• avoiding short-term significant price hikes for strategically vital domestic commodities;

• meeting emergency, defense, and mobilization needs;

• the provision of humanitarian relief.

Emergency resources are defined as resources developed within the scope of the Azerbaijan Republic's civil defense measures to avert emergencies, eliminate their consequences, and ensure the continuous operation of strategically essential facilities.

Goods of strategic importance in the country's consumer market are a set of vital goods consumed by the population on a daily basis that are monitored to ensure the stability of supply of several foodstuffs, combustible materials, medical and pharmaceutical products to the country and to prevent short-term sharp fluctuations in prices for these goods in the domestic market.

Strategic reserves are reserves established to preserve the stability of supplies of essential items utilized by the population on a daily basis, as well as to prevent short-term severe price spikes in the domestic market for these goods.

In the draft, mobilization reserves refer to reserves established as part of the Republic of Azerbaijan's mobilization preparations to meet defense and mobilization needs.

Following debate, the paper was put to a vote and passed in third reading.

