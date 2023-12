Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 29.138 manat, or $17.03 (0.83 percent), this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 56.729 manat, or $33.16 (1.64 percent), and amounted to 3,515.4997 manat ($2,055.12) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold December 18 3,399.0830 ($1,987.06) December 25 3,490.2360 ($2,040.35) December 19 3,379.5930 ($1,975.67) December 26 3,509.1145 ($2,051.39) December 20 3,368.9520 ($1,969.45) December 27 3,511.9365 ($2,054.03) December 21 3,462.2115 ($2,023.97) December 28 3,546.8375 ($2,073.44) December 22 3,488.0140 ($2,039.05) December 29 3,519.3740 ($2,057.38) Average weekly 3,458.7707 ($2,021.96) Average weekly 3,515.4997 ($2,055.12)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.6119 manat, or $0.35 (1.49 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.1546 manat ($24.05), which is 0.39 percent, or 0.1581 manat ($0.09) more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver December 18 40.6817 ($23.78) December 25 41.1200 ($24.03) December 19 40.5093 ($23.67) December 26 41.4613 ($24.23) December 20 41.0087 ($23.97) December 27 41.1494 ($24.05) December 21 41.2913 ($24.13) December 28 41.5344 ($24.27) December 22 41.4915 ($24.25) December 29 40.5081 ($23.67) Average weekly 40.9965 ($23.96) Average weekly 41.1546 ($24.05)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 54.0005 manat ($31.56), or 3.35 percent this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 51.2159 manat or $29.98 (3.14 percent) to 1,681.1062 manat ($982.75) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum December 18 1,609.3560 ($940.80) December 25 1,660.2200 ($970.54) December 19 1,611.2770 ($941.93) December 26 1,661.4185 ($971.24) December 20 1,636.5050 ($956.68) December 27 1,668.6265 ($975.45) December 21 1,649.2465 ($964.12) December 28 1,701.0455 ($994.41) December 22 1,643.0670 ($960.51) December 29 1,714.2205 ($1,002.11) Average weekly 1,629.8903 ($952.81) Average weekly 1,681.062 ($982.73)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped 119.2125 manat ($69.69), or 5.82 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 1.65 percent, or 33.7297 manat ($19.71) compared to last week, amounting to 2,006.3200 manat ($1,172.8746).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium December 18 1,595.3650 ($932.63) December 25 1,989.0085 ($1,162.75) December 19 1,664.0530 ($972.78) December 26 2,010.2245 ($1,175.15) December 20 1,663.9600 ($972.73) December 27 2,094.1450 ($1,224.21) December 21 1,690.9900 ($988.53) December 28 2,046.4005 ($1,196.30) December 22 1,856.1025 ($1,085.05) December 29 2,055.4700 ($1,201.60) Average weekly 1,690.0941 ($988) Average weekly 2,039.0497 ($1,192)

