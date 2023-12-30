Azerbaijan's ministry employs residents of Azerbaijani liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. More than 1,000 residents resettled in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation have been employed, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population told Trend.

Over the past few months, job fairs have been held in Fuzuli and Lachin. At the labor fairs in Fuzuli, 20 firms displayed 200 vacancies, while 16 employers displayed 200 vacancies in Lachin. As a consequence of thorough steps adopted, more than 1,000 persons from the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation were employed.

One of the primary lines of work on employing the citizens relocated to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation is an organization of professional training courses.

Work in this direction has already started for unemployed residents of Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Jabrayil cities, as well as Zabukh and Sus villages (Lachin district), Dovlatyarli (Fuzuli district), Horovlu and Shukurbayli (Jabrayil district), Mahruzlu and Zilanli (Gubadli district), Talish and Sugovushan (Aghdara district), Hidirli, Sarijali, Kangarli, Salahli Kangarli and Bash Garvand villages (Aghdam district).

