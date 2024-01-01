Azerbaijan extends customs duty exemption for fruit and vegetable energy drinks imports by 2 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Fresh or chilled tomatoes, cucumbers, gherkins, table grapes, apples for cider production, pears, non-frozen orange juice with a Brix value not exceeding 20, other citrus fruit juices with or without added sugar, with or without added sugar, imported into Azerbaijan and non-fermented and non-alcoholic fruit juices, with or without added sugar or other sweetening substances, beverages containing added sugar and other tomato juice, grape juice, apple juice, fruit and vegetable juices, fruit and vegetable juice-based beverages energy drinks were exempted from customs duty for another 2 years.

Trend reports that the Cabinet of Ministers has made changes in the "goods nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties".