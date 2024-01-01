Entrepreneurial field inspections in Azerbaijan suspended for another year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The period of suspension of inspections carried out in the field of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan has been extended until January 1, 2025, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed the law on amending the law "On suspension of inspections conducted in the field of entrepreneurship".

The suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship ended on January 1, 2024.

Over the next year, only tax audits, audits defined by the relevant executive power body on the list of cases that pose a threat to people's life and health, state security and economic interests can be carried out. Those inspections are also carried out taking into account the limitation set by the relevant executive authority. The provisions of the law do not apply to inspections conducted by the General Prosecutor's Office in connection with the investigation of corruption crimes. Entrepreneurs can complain about the inspections carried out in violation of the requirements of this law to the relevant executive authority, prosecutor's office, as well as administratively and judicially.