Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Economy Materials 6 January 2024 21:18 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Oil prices in Azerbaijan decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, dropped by $1.38 (1.66 percent) from the previous week to $81.6 per barrel.

During the reporting period, the highest price was $83.45 per barrel, and the lowest was $80.19 per barrel.

Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $80.03 per barrel, a $1.58 (1.94 percent) decrease from the previous week. The highest price was $81.84 per barrel, while the lowest was $78.64.

The average price of URALS crude oil fell by $1.04 (1.72 percent) from the previous week to $59.5 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $61.45 per barrel, while the lowest price was $57.96 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil decreased by $2.24 (2.82 percent) and amounted to $76.95 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $78.75 per barrel, and the minimum – $75.7 per barrel.

Oil type

January 2, 2024

January 3, 2024

January 4, 2024

January 5, 2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$80.19

$82.07

$80.7

$83.45

$81.6

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$78.64

$80.53

$79.12

$81.84

$80.03

Urals (EX NOVO)

$57.96

$59.96

$58.61

$61.45

$59.5

Dated Brent

$75.7

$77.33

$76.02

$78.75

$76.95

