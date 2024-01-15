Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan slows down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 8.8 percent in 2023, compared to 2022, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee.

The consumer price index was 9.4 percent at the end of November.

The data from the SSC of Azerbaijan shows that prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 9.6 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 8.4 percent and paid services to the population by 8.2 percent.

In addition, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.6 percent in December 2023 compared to the previous month and by 2.1 percent year-on-year.

December 2023 against November 2023 (percent) December 2023 against December 2022 (percent) 12M2023 against 12M2022 (percent) Total products and services 100.5 102.1 108.8 Consumables 101 101.8 109.6 Food 101 100.6 109.8 Alcoholic beverages 100 101.5 103.3 Tobacco products 100 105.6 104.9 Non-food products 100 102.7 108.4 Paid services 100.1 103.7 108.2

In general, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 13.9 percent in 2022 year-on-year. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 19.5 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 8.6 percent and paid services to the population by 10.4 percent.

The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by one percent compared to the previous month and by 14.4 percent in December 2022 year-on-year.

