Azerbaijan, UAE discuss cooperation within framework of COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and the UAE discussed cooperation within the framework of COP29, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"On the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, we held a meeting with Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, the co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission. During the meeting, we expressed satisfaction with the high level of the bilateral relations between the two countries," he said.

The minister also pointed out that the discussions covered various aspects of the economic partnership agenda.

"Those include preparations for the 9th session of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission, enhancement of trade turnover and initiatives for developing business ties, collaboration within COP29, prospects for joint projects in the transition to sustainable energy sources," Jabbarov added.

