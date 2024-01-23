Azerbaijan to identify activity areas non-apllicable for Competition Code requirements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Cases, areas of activity and products will be identified to which the the Competition Code requirements don't apply or can be applied to a limited extent, Trend reports.

The issue was reflected in the decree, signed today by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on the application of the law “On approval and entry into force of the Competition Code and related legal regulation”, and addressing some relevant matters.

The Cabinet of Ministers, within a six-month period, must approve, in agreement with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, legal acts relating to cases, areas of activity and products to which the requirements of the Competition Code do not apply or can be applied to a limited extent.