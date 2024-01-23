Azerbaijan to establish commission on competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. A commission on competition will be established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was reflected in the decree, signed today by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on the application of the law “On approval and entry into force of the Competition Code and related legal regulation”, and addressing some relevant matters.

The Cabinet of Ministers, within a four-month period, must approve, in agreement with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rules of creation, composition of the above commission, procedure for its consideration of cases and decision-making within four months.