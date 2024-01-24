Azerbaijan to develop criteria determining dominant position of financial institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Conditions for determining the dominant position of financial institutions will be developed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was reflected in the decree, signed on January 23, by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on the application of the law “On approval and entry into force of the Competition Code and related legal regulation”, and addressing some relevant matters.

The Cabinet of Ministers, within a 4-month period, in obedience to competition body, based on proposals from the Central Bank of the Azerbaijan Republic, in agreement with the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, was instructed to approve the conditions for determining the dominant position of financial institutions (criteria for determining the limit and market share).

At the same time, during this period, in agreement with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rules for assessing the objective need in case of abuse of a dominant position and effectiveness.