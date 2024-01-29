Azerbaijani currency rates for January 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of January 29, 2024, stood at the levels of 1.7 and 1.8436 manat respectively, Trend reports, referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The manat's rate compared to other global currencies for Monday, according to the CBA:

Currencies 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 Euro EUR 1.8436 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.1202 1 Argentine peso ARS 0.0021 1 Belarus ruble BYN 0.5195 1 Brazil real BRL 0.3462 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628 1 South African rand ZAR 0.0905 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1272 1 Czech koruna CZK 0.0745 100 Chilean peso CLP 0.1841 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2367 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2473 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6462 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2175 1 Indian rupee INR 0.0204 1 British pound GBP 2.1601 100 Indonesian rupiah IDR 0.0107 100 Iranian rials IRR 0.004 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1626 1 Swiss franc CHF 1.9691 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.4604 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.2641 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.525 1 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.0038 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.019 100 Lebanese pound LBP 0.0113 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 0.3593 1 Mexican peso MXN 0.099 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0961 1 Egyptian pound EGP 0.055 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1631 100 Uzbek soum UZS 0.0137 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4222 1 Russian ruble RUB 0.0189 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.2678 1 Saudi riyal SAR 0.4533 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF) XDR 2.2639 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0562 1 Taiwan dollar TWD 0.0544 1 Tajik somoni TJS 0.1556 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0449 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.1481 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1.0366

