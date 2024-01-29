Azerbaijani currency rates for January 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of January 29, 2024, stood at the levels of 1.7 and 1.8436 manat respectively, Trend reports, referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The manat's rate compared to other global currencies for Monday, according to the CBA:
|
Currencies
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 Euro
|
EUR
|
1.8436
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.1202
|
1 Argentine peso
|
ARS
|
0.0021
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5195
|
1 Brazil real
|
BRL
|
0.3462
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
0.0905
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1272
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0745
|
100 Chilean peso
|
CLP
|
0.1841
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2367
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2473
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6462
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2175
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0204
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
2.1601
|
100 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
0.0107
|
100 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.004
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1626
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1.9691
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.4604
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2641
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.525
|
1 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.0038
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.019
|
100 Lebanese pound
|
LBP
|
0.0113
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
0.3593
|
1 Mexican peso
|
MXN
|
0.099
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.0961
|
1 Egyptian pound
|
EGP
|
0.055
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1631
|
100 Uzbek soum
|
UZS
|
0.0137
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4222
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
0.0189
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.2678
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
0.4533
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.2639
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0562
|
1 Taiwan dollar
|
TWD
|
0.0544
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
0.1556
|
1 New Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0449
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1481
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1.0366
