...
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 29

Economy Materials 29 January 2024 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of January 29, 2024, stood at the levels of 1.7 and 1.8436 manat respectively, Trend reports, referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The manat's rate compared to other global currencies for Monday, according to the CBA:

Currencies

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 Euro

EUR

1.8436

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.1202

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0.0021

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

0.5195

1 Brazil real

BRL

0.3462

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

ZAR

0.0905

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1272

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.0745

100 Chilean peso

CLP

0.1841

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2367

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2473

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6462

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2175

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0204

1 British pound

GBP

2.1601

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0.0107

100 Iranian rials

IRR

0.004

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1626

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1.9691

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.4604

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.2641

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.525

1 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.0038

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.019

100 Lebanese pound

LBP

0.0113

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0.3593

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0.099

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0961

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

0.055

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1631

100 Uzbek soum

UZS

0.0137

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4222

1 Russian ruble

RUB

0.0189

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.2678

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

0.4533

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

XDR

2.2639

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0562

1 Taiwan dollar

TWD

0.0544

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

0.1556

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0449

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.1481

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1.0366

