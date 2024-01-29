Azerbaijan plans its first investment forum (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The first Azerbaijan Investment Forum is planned to be held within the framework of COP29, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

"One of the main goals this year is to attract the largest foreign companies to Azerbaijan," he stated.

To note, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

Besides Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria were nominated as candidates. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, was appointed President of COP29 on January 4, 2024.

