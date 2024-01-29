Azerbaijan, World Bank view countrywide economic development priorities (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) have discussed priority tasks for the country's economic development, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with the WB manager in Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister.

The Economy Minister emphasized the importance of multi-vector relations and effective cooperation with the WB. Successful partnership with the WB in the field of improvement of investment environment, public-private partnership, innovations, development of management technologies, support for entrepreneurship, and other directions was noted.

WB Manager in Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister, in turn, emphasized that the international organization she represents attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, the WB will continue its support to achieve the development priorities of our country.

The Partnership Strategy Framework (PSF) prepared by the World Bank Group was presented at the meeting, which reflects the main strategic directions and development plans of Azerbaijan in the short and long term. The document, adapted to the roadmap for expanding cooperation with the World Bank, will contribute to addressing regional and global challenges, identifying opportunities for strengthening private sector development and mobilizing private capital.

Besides, during the meeting, the development priorities of Azerbaijan, issues reflected in the FPR, and the holding of COP29 in our country were discussed.

To note, Azerbaijan and the World Bank have worked together for more than 30 years. The group has funded 56 private sector development initiatives totaling over $500 million, resulting in the creation of around 4,000 jobs.

