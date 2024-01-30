Azerbaijan's revenues from gold and silver sales revealed (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Revenues of AzerGold CJSC from the sale of gold and silver in local and international markets last year amounted to 232.8 million manat, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said during the press conference dedicated to the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

According to him, the growth in total sales revenue amounted to 15 percent compared to the 2022 figure.

"In 2023, exports contributed 210.1 million manat ($123.6 million), and domestic sales amounted to 22.7 million manat ($13.35 million), marking an 11 percent increase in export revenues and an 81 percent increase in domestic sales revenues compared to 2022. Notably, 97.9 percent of the income from the total sales of valuable products in 2023 came from gold sales. Thus, the cumulative revenue from the sale of gold and silver from 2017 to 2023 reached 1.19 billion manat ($669.9 million). During this period, 416,000 ounces of gold and 853,000 ounces of silver were sold in domestic and foreign markets," he noted.

To note, AzerGold CJSC was established by the Decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated February 11, 2015. AzerGold is one of the two companies engaged in gold and silver mining in Azerbaijan.

Currently, AzerGold is engaged in gold production and export within the oxide (surface) phase of development of the Chovdar gold deposit, from the Aghyokhush deposit within the first phase of its development (from November 2020), Marah - (from July 23, 2021), Tulallar - (from February 2023).

