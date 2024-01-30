Azerbaijan's AzerBlast LLC talks plans to maximize industrial explosives production volume (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The industrial explosives plant in Azerbaijan's Ganja aims to produce 14,000 tons of ANFO and H-anfo type bulk industrial explosives annually during its initial stage of operation, said CEO of AzerBlast LLC (a subsidiary of AzerGold CJSC) Rizvan Bakhshiyev during the press conference dedicated to the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

Bakhshiyev mentioned that considering the existing mining potential of Karabakh and East Zangezur, which have been liberated from occupation, along with significant construction projects and export potential, the plant aims to increase its annual production volume to a maximum of 31,500 tons in the next stage.

"As a potentially hazardous production site, the plant has fully prioritized technical safety, meeting the requirements of both local and international legislation. The project has received a total investment of 15 million manat ($8.8 million), with 5.5 million manat ($3.2 million) allocated for construction works and 4 million manat ($2.35 million) for the purchase and installation of equipment," he added.

In February 2023, AzerBlast LLC, a subsidiary of AzerGold CJSC, started construction of the first industrial explosives production plant in Azerbaijan's Ganja city.

The production enterprise, covering a total area of 5,665 square meters, is under construction on a 15-hectare site in Azerbaijan's Kapaz district, aligning with the state policy for the socio-economic development of regions. The completion of the plant, boasting an annual production capacity of 31,000 tons, is anticipated by the end of the current year, followed by its operational commencement. Incorporating modern production technologies, the enterprise will specialize in manufacturing ANFO and H-anfo type bulk industrial explosives, notably used in the mining and construction sectors. Initial plans entail the production of 500 tons of explosives per month and 6,000 tons per year, aligning with the existing demand of the country. Subsequent phases aim to escalate production to meet growing demands and eventually expand into international markets, contributing to the country's non-oil exports.

