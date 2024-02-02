Azerbaijan to launch new state e-mail system (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A new state e-mail system will be launched in Azerbaijan next month, Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov said during the III summit of IT heads of state agencies held in Baku, Trend reports.

"The new postal system, which is based on the Domino system, will allow for a variety of extra services. The first Azerbaijani-language interface will be released. A centralized XDR solution will be given to protect end users of governmental institutions, and a mass SMS service will be active starting this year. The transition of government agencies to the new system, designed for 60,000 users, will take place in stages. The system will open up great opportunities for state institutions in terms of functionality and security," he said.

He also mentioned that in 2023 more than 27 million letters were received on the state e-mail, created for state institutions by the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security.

"24.8 million emails were delivered to users and 2.2 million were blocked due to malicious content. Almost one in 10 emails contained phishing or malicious content. Currently, 30,000 employees of government agencies use secure e-mail," he added.

To note, Baku hosted the III summit of IT heads of state institutions, organized by the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan. More than 100 representatives of 73 state institutions took part in the event.

