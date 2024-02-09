Commissioning of environmentally clean buses stands as one of priority issues - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. One of the priority issues is the introduction of environmentally friendly buses, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Anar Rzayev told Trend.

Rzayev stated that buses equipped with electric motors, which completely match the needs of modern passenger transportation, were recently deployed on Baku's route lines.

"The goal is to assess their suitability for compliance with Baku's relief as well as how they will perform after a set length of operation. Commissioning environmentally clean buses also means some expansion of the extent of application of the cashless payment system and, as a result, offering our passengers services that meet modern requirements, both in terms of quality and safety," Rzayev said.

