One of Azerbaijan's industrial zones can be green-energized - acting minister (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. One of Azerbaijan's industrial zones can be organized on a green energy basis, Azerbaijan's Acting Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the forum themed "Tax system in the new development period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the acting minister, fiscal and tax regulation is a tool to ensure the transition to a 'green' economy.

"A number of major countries have developed and adopted laws for imposing an extra hydrocarbon tax on imported goods, a trend expected to expand. Consequently, products manufactured and exported from Azerbaijan will will be subject to additional taxation. To uphold the competitiveness of local businesses, it is crucial to address these regulatory measures promptly. Establishing an industrial zone based on 'green' energy could be an initial step in this direction," he noted.

