Azerbaijan talks of continuous efforts to automate tax control processes (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will soon present new interactive electronic services, head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Nazirli said during the forum "Tax System in the New Development Period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.

The official noted that in the upcoming period, measures will be continued to improve digital platforms in line with the new tasks in Azerbaijan's tax administration.

"The main focus here is on creating new administrative services capable of adapting to changes in tax legislation, achieving a deepening level of digitization. In addition to automating online services provided to taxpayers, the State Tax Service is also working on automating tax control processes," Nazarli explained.

"The main targeted directions will include simplifying tax administration through digitization, reducing the time spent by businesses on complying with tax legislation by increasing the accessibility and quality of tax data, as well as the ability to build information systems based on artificial intelligence modules," he pointed out.

To note, the forum "Tax system in the new development period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" in Baku discussed new challenges in the field of tax administration. Within the framework of the forum, opinions were exchanged on the increasing role of tax authorities in economic regulation, priorities for the development of the business environment, active participation of entrepreneurs in the formation of budget revenues, and building "state-business" transparent relations.

