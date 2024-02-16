Azerbaijan reveals production volumes in local industrial zones (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. To date, Azerbaijan's industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy have manufactured products worth 12.1 billion manat or $7.1 billion, of which 3.9 billion manat or $2.3 billion (almost 32.2 percent) have been exported, said Chairman of IZIA Seymur Adigozalov during a press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023, Trend reports.

"Residents in industrial zones produced 3.3 billion manat ($1.9 billion) in 2023, with exports reaching 989 million manat ($581.8 million), a 12.5 percent increase over 2022. During this period, industrial zones accounted for 18.6 percent of Azerbaijan's non-oil industry production and 23.6 percent of its exports. Products created in these zones found markets in over 65 countries, including Canada, the US, the UAE, China, India, Israel, Spain, Italy, Austria, England, Brazil, and others," he noted.

To note, the Economic Zones Development Agency was established as a public entity on the basis of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC by the Decree No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures related to the improvement of the management of industrial parks, industrial districts and agricultural parks".

