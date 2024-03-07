Azerbaijan counts number of applications using electronic construction portal (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The computerized construction site received 1,284 requests for construction and operating licenses from January to February of this year, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Namig Hummatov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the conference on Economic reforms and modern challenges of improving the business environment in Baku.

"Last year, the electronic construction portal (e-tikinti.gov.az) approved the construction and operation of 102 objects. In January-February of this year, 1,284 applications were received via the portal. The e-tikinti.gov.az portal is operational. The fundamental advantage of the site is that document reception and registration are carried out automatically in accordance with legislative requirements. Additionally, there is no need to submit documentation on paper, which saves time and money. Another advantage of the construction portal is that the completion and technical conditions required in the process of getting a building permit are carried out without the customer's participation," he noted.

The web portal facilitates access to information on the construction of facilities (such as individual residential buildings) with pending construction permit applications and the operation of construction facilities that necessitate permits. Additionally, it allows for submissions related to town planning justification approval and information proceedings on such approval.

