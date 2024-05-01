Middle Corridor - interesting alternative to regular transit routes, says Polish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the so-called Middle Corridor, is an interesting alternative to the regular transit routes, Rafał Poborski, Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Trend.

“After the Russian aggression against Ukraine in February 24, 2022, and due to international sanctions that affect connections via Belarus and Russia, the Middle Corridor is an interesting alternative. Poland’s interest in the development of this corridor was confirmed by signing a letter of intent on cooperation between the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Polish Port of Gdansk in 2022,” he said.

According to the ambassador, working groups of Azerbaijani and Polish ports have already held a few meetings to discuss further cooperation.

“Poland and Azerbaijan are located at the crossroads of international transport corridors that link Europe and Asia, so growing roles of our countries as logistic and distribution centers are natural. Within the emerging and developing transport corridors, we support the development of transport and logistics cooperation with Azerbaijan while also building its position as an international transport and logistics hub between East and West,” Poborski added.

Meanwhile, back in July 2022, Azerbaijan's Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Polish Port of Gdansk have signed a letter of intent on cooperation. It was agreed that the signed document would serve as a foundation for enhancing the cooperation between the ports, aimed at bolstering regional connectivity and increase cargo flow by utilizing new alternative transportation routes to link Asia and Europe.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

The route has been actively operating in recent years, steadily increasing cargo transportation from China to Europe via the Caspian-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Black Sea/Türkiye. A total of 2.76 million tons of cargo passed through the corridor in 2023, and plans for 2024 are for 4.2 million tons.