Belarus praises Azerbaijani products - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. There are extensive cooperation ties between Belarus and Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan exports high-quality fruits and vegetables, as well as olive oil, to Belarus, and these products are welcomed by the population, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the opening ceremony of the 17th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition, "Caspian Agro" and the 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, "InterFood Azerbaijan".

He noted that 42 companies representing all sectors of agriculture in Belarus are taking part in the exhibition.

"These are companies producing crop, livestock, veterinary, and agricultural machinery. Belarus exports tractors widely used in agriculture to Azerbaijan. About 70 percent of the tractors used by Azerbaijan in agriculture are Belarusian-made. Belarus exports meat and meat products, milk, and dairy products to Azerbaijan. There are six Belarusian-branded stores in Baku.

Meat and dairy products sold in these stores are gladly bought by residents. We have reached an agreement with the relevant structures of Azerbaijan to open Belarusian stores in the regions of Azerbaijan soon," the deputy minister said, emphasizing that he would come to Baku once again to participate in the opening of new stores.

