World Bank's B-READY report on Azerbaijan to see light next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The World Bank's Business Ready (B-READY) assessment of Azerbaijan is expected to see light next year, Head of the Sector at the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration Vusal Shikhaliyev said at a meeting of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings, Trend reports.

He noted that the preliminary assessment for this report started this year.

"Azerbaijan will be featured in the World Bank's Business Ready report starting next year. The World Bank's report's criteria were followed in preliminary assessments to improve the business environment. Consequently, roadmaps have been devised," he said.

Today, a presentation was held to showcase the endeavors of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings, along with the internet portal azranking.az. The event comprehensively covered the Commission's activities, reform initiatives developed within its framework, and details regarding the organization of its working groups. Included in this are details regarding the 2024 authorized roadmaps and plans of action.

