Azerbaijan's state budget revenues grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan's state budget revenues amounted to 13.26 billion manat, or $7.79 billion, from January through April this year, while expenditures amounted to 10.75 billion manat, or $6.32 billion, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee.

According to the committee's data, this is 9 percent and 20.4 percent more, respectively, than in the same period of 2023.

As a result, a surplus of 2.5 billion manat, or $1.47 billion, was formed in the budget for four months. This is 22.4 percent less than in the same period of 2023.

