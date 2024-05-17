Climate change happening unexpectedly quickly - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Climate is changing much faster than expected, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva said at the “Enhancing Ambition, Enabling Action: COP29 Sustainable Business Forum” event in Baku on May 17, Trend reports.

“Efforts must be made to reduce the consequences of climate change. Experts and scientists have come to the conclusion that climate change is happening much faster than previously thought. This manifests itself in each country in its own way. Rising sea levels affect all countries,” she emphasized.

The official pointed out that Azerbaijan was no exception.

“Recently, the country, both in the capital and in the regions, has been experiencing the consequences of climate change: the number of floods has increased and heat waves have become more frequent.

All this affects people's lives and the private sector. To conduct a sustainable business, it's necessary to take into account the risks associated with climate change,” Taghiyeva added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel