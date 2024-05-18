Laying foundation stone of new production enterprise in Azerbaijan's Ismayilli to develop region - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers brand as a producer has been working in Azerbaijan for a long time and today's laying of the foundation of the second enterprise in Ismayilli will contribute to the socio-economic development of this region, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the ceremony of laying the foundation of the new production plant of Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers in Ismayilli.

The Minister noted that the establishment of this enterprise is not limited to hundreds of new jobs, an ecosystem is also formed here, and investments revitalize economic activity.

This once again confirms that the country's regions have suitable investment environments, infrastructure, and human capital for investment.

