Azerbaijan's Zangilan constructs four hydropower plants (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, May 20. Media representatives visited the Zangilan hydroelectric power plant of Azerenerji Open Joint Stock Company, the opening of which was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev a few days ago, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Head of the Press Service of Azerenerji OJSC Teymur Abdullayev told reporters that hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 42 megawatts, 10.5 megawatts each, have been built in 4 places in Zangilan district.

"A 600-meter-high head water intake structure supplies water to hydropower facilities on the Ohchuchay river, a left tributary of the Araz river. This benefits electricity generation, ecology, and agriculture. As it is known, the Okhchuchay river, flowing through the territory of the Zangilan region, is the most polluted river by Armenians. This water intake plant would clear the river bed contaminated by industrial waste and revive flora and fauna. Because this structure allows contaminants to settle, water to flow into the downstream zone, and the river ecology to self-restore," he said.

Abdullayev also noted that ecoturbines have been installed at the Zangilan HPP and other hydropower plants. They are capable of stopping when the water level in the river drops.

''The construction of hydroelectric power plants in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts is currently being completed,'' he said.

