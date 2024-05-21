Uzbekistan plans to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan - minister of... (UPDATE)

GUBA, Azerbaijan, May 21. Uzbekistan plans to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan, Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov told reporters during the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Guba, Trend reports.

"Currently, a set of joint projects between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is being actively developed, which is expected to boost trade turnover. These projects span various sectors, including textiles, silk, agriculture, household appliances, and construction materials," he said.

Kudratov noted that Uzbekistan is also planning to increase its imports of polymer products from Azerbaijan.

"Additionally, there is significant growth in cargo traffic through Azerbaijan, with Uzbekistan aiming to transport at least 1 million tons of cargo through the country," he added.

To note, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from January through March 2024 totaled $142 million.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel