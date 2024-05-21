Azerbaijani-Uzbek investment company to co-work on range of projects - general director

GUBA, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijani-Uzbek Investment Company plans to realize more than 10 projects, Director General of Azerbaijan-Uzbek Investment Company Nazim Hajiyev told Trend on the sidelines of the II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Guba, Trend reports.

“There are both projects of Azerbaijani companies in Uzbekistan and projects of Uzbek companies in Azerbaijan, and we will start implementing some of them this year,” Hajiyev said.

To him, these projects are vital for import substitution, strategic industries, and societal impact.

“We are engaged in food production, textiles, financial leasing initiatives, and a private school project,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel