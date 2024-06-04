UAE to closely cooperate with Azerbaijan - minister of industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The United Arab Emirates will closely cooperate with Azerbaijan, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director & group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the opening ceremony of the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, known as Caspian Power, during the Baku Energy Week at Azerbaijan's Baku Expo Center.

“Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29. As the current co-chair, the UAE pledges ongoing engagement and close collaboration with our counterparts, the COP29 chair. We urge all nations and stakeholders to unite in ensuring the success of COP29, building on the historic achievements of COP28 in Dubai,” he said.

