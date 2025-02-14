Kazakhstan, Iran look to deepen economic and trade ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Kazakhstan and Iran are focused on strengthening economic partnership and deepening mutual trade and economic relations, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The parties announced this during the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kazakhstan,

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Akbar Jokar.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as upcoming events aimed at developing political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties.



The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of Iran as a reliable partner and noted the need to take concrete steps to deepen trade and economic cooperation. In this context, a special role is assigned to the Kazakhstan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, the next meeting of which is scheduled for the first half of 2025 in Kazakhstan.

Moreover, special attention was devoted to the development of transport and logistics cooperation, including the expansion of transit routes.

The diplomats exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and global agendas, as well as discussed interaction within multilateral organizations.

To note, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran increased by 8.1 percent during the first 11 months of 2024 and reached almost $300 million.