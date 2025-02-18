ACWA Power sets sights on innovative offshore wind project in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijan is the initiator of the green corridor - one of its most strategic projects, through which the country will supply Europe not only with oil and gas but also with green energy, said Selim Güven, the director of "ACWA Power" for Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a media tour at the "Khizi–Absheron" Wind Power Plant, Güven noted that the project envisions energy corridors extending from Azerbaijan to Europe, as well as from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan.

"Additionally, a proposed energy corridor from Nakhchivan to Türkiye is part of the broader plan. These corridors are designed to transport the region's abundant natural and renewable energy sources to European and other international markets.

We are also considering an 'Offshore Wind' project to tap into the Caspian Sea’s wind energy potential. We are actively pursuing this initiative and are in discussions with relevant authorities in Azerbaijan," he added

