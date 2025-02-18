Belgrade to host next Azerbaijan-Serbia intergovernmental commission.. (Update)

Belgrade to host next Azerbaijan-Serbia intergovernmental commission meeting - minister (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The next meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and Serbia will be held in Belgrade, the country's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a reception dedicated to the Statehood Day and the Day of Armed Forces of Serbia, Trend reports.

"Relations between the two countries are built on mutual respect. Serbia made a significant contribution to the successful organization of COP29 in Baku last November. In particular, we highly appreciate the participation of President Aleksandar Vučić in this event," Babayev said.

Babayev also noted that Azerbaijan and Serbia have signed over 50 agreements.

"Last year, trade turnover grew more than 17 times. Our cooperation in traditional and renewable energy has entered a new phase. Serbia plays a key role as a transit country for the export of our energy resources. We are focused on expanding cooperation in areas such as finance and agriculture. To date, eight sessions of the intergovernmental commission have been held, and the next meeting will take place this year in Belgrade," he added.

19:46

The next meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and Serbia will be held in Belgrade, the country's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a reception dedicated to the Statehood Day and the Day of Armed Forces of Serbia, Trend reports.