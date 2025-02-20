Spain leads in EIB green financing in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) provided 12.3 billion euros in financing to Spain in 2024, accounting for around 14% of its total investments, Trend reports.

This support is expected to generate more than 45 billion euros in public and private investment - equivalent to 3% of Spain’s GDP - bolstering economic growth, competitiveness, and green and digital transitions.

Spain remained one of the largest recipients of EIB Group financing last year, particularly in energy, housing, healthcare, education, and water management. “The EIB Group has broken records for green investments in Spain," said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. "Our investments are making a real difference in people’s lives, strengthening key sectors and accelerating the transition to a more sustainable economy.”

The bank also reinforced its role as the EU’s Climate Bank, dedicating over 7.2 billion euros to green projects in Spain - its highest annual figure for the third consecutive year. Climate-related financing accounted for nearly 60% of the Group’s total investment in the country, surpassing the 50% target set for 2025.