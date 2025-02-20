Slovakia secures €240M EIB loan for green and digital projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a 240 million euro loan to Slovakia to support green and digital projects across the country, Trend reports.

The funding is part of an 800 million euro package aimed at co-financing EU-backed initiatives that drive economic growth and sustainability.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris highlighted the loan’s impact, stating, "We are increasing Slovakia’s ability to tap EU grants, ensuring that citizens and businesses benefit from stronger economic growth and improved public services".

The funds will support a wide range of projects, including renewable energy, climate adaptation, digitalization, and SME competitiveness. Investments will also target water management, circular economy initiatives, and biodiversity protection.

Slovak Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenický emphasized the strategic importance of the loan: "This financing will drive digital innovation, expand renewable energy, and enhance climate resilience. It ensures Slovakia remains aligned with the EU’s sustainability goals while fostering job creation and economic resilience".

Meanwhile, in 2024, the EIB Group increased its financing in Slovakia by 21% to 355 million euros, supporting key projects such as water management in Bratislava and SME development. The bank also provided advisory support for affordable housing initiatives.