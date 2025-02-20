EBRD, EU fund new power infrastructure to strengthen Jordan’s grid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union (EU) are expanding their support for Jordan’s energy sector with a 67.1 million euro financing package for the country’s National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), Trend reports.

The package includes a sovereign-guaranteed EBRD loan of up to 54.7 million euros and an EU investment grant of 12.4 million euros. The funds will finance a new high-voltage substation in northern Jordan, improving grid capacity and integrating existing and new power generation. The project also includes four overhead transmission lines linking key substations across the country.

As Jordan works toward its renewable energy goals for 2030, upgrading transmission infrastructure is essential. The new substation will enhance grid stability, reduce transmission losses, and support cross-border energy trade.

The financing is accompanied by an EU-funded 2.2 million euro technical cooperation grant to support NEPCO in project implementation. Additionally, a vocational training program will equip aspiring electrical technicians with digital skills and energy efficiency expertise.

Gretchen Biery, EBRD’s Head of the Eastern Mediterranean, highlighted the project’s role in strengthening Jordan’s energy sector and supporting its green transition. EU Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to Jordan’s sustainable energy future.

NEPCO’s Managing Director, Sufian Al-Bataineh, welcomed the initiative, emphasizing its importance for regional energy integration and long-term economic growth.

Since 2012, the EBRD has invested nearly 2.3 billion euros in Jordan across 74 projects, including over 815 million euros in the energy sector.