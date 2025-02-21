EBRD, UK partner to drive investment in emerging markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the UK government are strengthening efforts to mobilize private capital and drive economic growth in developing countries, Trend reports.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves welcomed UK-based businesses, insurers, and financial firms to the bank’s London headquarters to discuss ways to expand private investment in emerging markets.

With a global financing gap of $4 trillion annually for achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, private investment is seen as essential to bridging shortfalls exacerbated by economic slowdowns, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate challenges. Sub-Saharan Africa, where the EBRD is preparing to launch operations, faces particularly acute funding constraints.

“Mobilizing private capital is key to meeting global development needs,” Renaud-Basso said. “By working together, we can channel financing to emerging markets while creating new opportunities for businesses in developed economies.”

Reeves emphasized the UK’s role in unlocking investment opportunities. “Business and government must collaborate to drive growth in emerging markets. The UK’s financial sector can help open doors for British companies to expand globally,” she said.

During the event, Renaud-Basso and Reeves signed a memorandum of understanding confirming that the EBRD’s 2025 Annual Meeting and Business Forum will take place in London from May 13-15, marking the first time in nearly a decade the city has hosted the event.

The EBRD remains a key mobilizer of private capital, generating 26.8 billion euros in total investment in 2024. Through partnerships with UK-based businesses, the bank offers co-financing, technical assistance, and risk mitigation to support sustainable growth in emerging economies.