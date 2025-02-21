ADB, World Bank sign agreement to streamline co-financed projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank have signed a new agreement to enhance collaboration on cofinanced sovereign projects, Trend reports.

The Full Mutual Reliance Framework (FMRF), signed by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and World Bank President Ajay Banga, is designed to streamline project preparation and implementation. This initiative aims to reduce duplication, lower transaction costs, and provide faster, more effective support to countries facing urgent development challenges.

Under the FMRF, one institution will be designated as the lead lender, responsible for project preparation, appraisal, and supervision. This approach will allow borrowers to engage with a single operational policy framework, simplifying the process while maintaining high standards.

The agreement aligns with the G20 Leaders' call for multilateral development banks to work more cohesively to address development challenges. The framework will reduce project processing times and simplify interactions with the lead lender. Both organizations expect improvements in operational efficiency and policy alignment.

The FMRF will begin with a four-year pilot phase starting in 2025, focusing on select sovereign projects. The pilot will help refine operational approaches and assess the framework's outcomes. The FMRF builds on prior cofinancing efforts, such as the 2018 Procurement Framework Agreement, and incorporates feedback from consultations with stakeholders.