Kazakhstan to cast net for rare fish species to reel in for scientific research

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan is preparing to seize rare species of fish for scientific research and population restoration, Trend reports.

The nation's Ministry of Agriculture has developed a draft government resolution, which includes the seizure of a limited number of rare and endangered fish species and other aquatic animals.

According to the draft, the species subject to seizure include the Caspian seal, Aral shad, Aral catfish, Nelma, and Caspian salmon. This initiative is being implemented for the purposes of empirical investigation and genetic propagation.

The project has been developed based on scientific recommendations, and the seizure will be carried out in strictly limited quantities and under the supervision of the authorized body.

With any luck, these steps will pave the way for better research into these species' populations and the creation of restoration and conservation initiatives.

The initiative has also been propelled by the detection of 1,989 carcasses of dead seals on the Kazakh coast of the Caspian Sea in October and November 2024.

