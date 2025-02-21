Japan ranks among Azerbaijan's main trade partners - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Japan has emerged as one of Azerbaijan’s key trading partners, said Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking at a reception in Baku marking the Emperor Naruhito's birthday, Mammadov highlighted that the trade between the two countries reached a total of $428 million in 2024.

"Our countries are making significant strides in enhancing cooperation across various sectors, such as economics, energy, investment, and humanitarian efforts. Japanese companies are playing an active role in major projects in Azerbaijan, including the restoration of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions," Mammadov said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also pointed out that there are currently 47 Japanese companies operating in Azerbaijan, engaged in industries such as manufacturing, construction, trade, and agriculture.

