Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta decreased on February 22 by $1.99 (2.52 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $76.9 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light also went down by $1.97 (2.54 percent) to $75.54 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $2 (3.23 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $59.74 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $1.96 (2.54 percent) less than the previous rate, standing at $75.02 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for February 22 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated at $70.

