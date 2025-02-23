Kazakhstan develops grain export routes to Central Asia and China

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 23. Kazakhstan Railways is paying special attention to organizing routes for the transportation of grain towards Central Asia and China, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

"In January 2025, Akmola railway workers transported 696.700 tons of cargo, including 512.800 tons of grain, which is equivalent to 7,478 wagons. Of the total volume, 94.100 tons (1,408 wagons) were transported within the country, and 418.600 tons (6,070 wagons) were exported," Kazakhstan Railways reported.

Special attention is being paid to organizing routes for transporting grain to Central Asia, China, and the port of Aktau (for export). According to the company, in January 2025, five grain export routes were formed. The grain was transported in 1,228 containers, of which 20 are part of organized routes.

The transportation process was carried out using two types of traction: electric locomotives (on the sections Sorkovaya-Astana-Kokshetau-Zhana-Esyil-Presnogorkovskaya), which account for 96 percent of the transportation, and diesel locomotives (on the sections Petropavlovsk-Kokshetau-Kyzyl-Tu).

To note, in 2024, the Akmola division of cargo transportation transported 7.2 million tons of cargo, the main items being grain, milling products, cyanide, and others.