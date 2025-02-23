Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Novel rail infrastructure in Estonia offers Kazakhstan large export potential (Exclusive)

Economy Materials 23 February 2025 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Estonian Railways official web site

Nursultan Ziyadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Estonia is rolling out the red carpet for Kazakh companies, especially in the transport and logistics game, thanks to its top-notch infrastructure and a climate ripe for business, a source from Estonian Railways told Trend.

"Estonian Railways provides comprehensive services to facilitate the export of goods such as grain, fertilizers, and iron ore through our ports. With three border crossing stations—two with Russia (Narva and Koidula) and one with Latvia (Valga)—we can efficiently transport goods along established international corridors," the source explained.

The spokesperson added, "Our network has substantial free capacity and competitive tariffs, making it an attractive option for railway operators looking to use our infrastructure for freight transport. In recent years, we have made significant investments—amounting to hundreds of millions of euros—to modernize our infrastructure, enhance the speed of both passenger and freight services, and upgrade our digital and control systems."

"These improvements have already led to enhanced efficiency in freight transport through Estonia. Additionally, we have prioritized sustainability, with renewable energy now powering our electrified passenger services," the company representative noted.

Estonian Railways also highlighted its commitment to international cooperation, pointing to its agreement with Kazakhstan Railways to enable seamless electronic data exchange, ensuring smooth and efficient communication between operators.

The company further reminded that during the recent meeting of the Kazakhstan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission in Tallinn, both sides expressed mutual interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in transport and logistics, paving the way for future collaborations.

To note, the 7th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, held in Tallinn, was co-chaired by Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev, and Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna. Following the meeting, a protocol was signed outlining concrete steps for implementing joint projects in transport and logistics, along with agreements to strengthen cooperation in other areas, including the economy, digitalization, and education.

