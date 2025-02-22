Turkmenistan and UAE deepen cooperation in key economic domains

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 22. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

Both sides noted the steady growth of trade turnover across various sectors, particularly in energy, oil and gas, transport, and agriculture. Leading UAE companies, including Dragon Oil and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), are actively engaged in major projects in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas, energy, and construction industries.

During the meeting, special attention was given to international cooperation, with an emphasis on Turkmenistan’s neutral status and the UAE’s strategic goals in fostering global partnerships. President Berdimuhamedov also invited Sheikh Mansour to an international forum in Ashgabat on December 12, expressing confidence that the event would further strengthen bilateral ties.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1995. In recent years, trade turnover has steadily increased, reaching $1.3 billion in 2023, up 15.8 percent from the previous year. As of mid-2024, trade between the nations saw a further 6.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

